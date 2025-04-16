GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Sells $4,655,682.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 3,647,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after buying an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after acquiring an additional 470,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

