Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Givaudan

Givaudan Trading Down 0.3 %

Givaudan Increases Dividend

GVDNY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.5503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.