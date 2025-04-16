Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.5503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
