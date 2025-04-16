Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQWA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

