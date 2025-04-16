Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 104.4% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 2,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,121. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

