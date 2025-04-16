Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $108.40 on Monday. Globant has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 186.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

