Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given New $2.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 90,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $95,202.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,202.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $108,849. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.