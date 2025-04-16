Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMGMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,619. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

