Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 665,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,127,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Great Southern Copper Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Charles Richard William Bond purchased 379,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,991.10 ($25,133.80). 74.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.
