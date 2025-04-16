Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

