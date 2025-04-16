Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $560,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Boeing by 290.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

