Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 235.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,923,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158,912 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $137,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 331,420 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,180,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 799,919 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

