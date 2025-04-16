Growth Stocks To Research – April 13th

Blackstone, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow earnings or revenues at an above-average rate compared to their industry or the overall market. These companies typically reinvest profits into expansion and innovation rather than paying dividends, often appealing to investors focused on long-term capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,805,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,525. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.63.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded up $20.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $879.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,293. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $942.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $987.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. 6,257,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,381,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. 6,480,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06.

