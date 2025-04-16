Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,935,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

