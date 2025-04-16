Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,061 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $297.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $305.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

