Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $30,350,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.3 %

HLNE opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.10. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

