Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

