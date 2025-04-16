Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €138.00 ($156.82) and last traded at €135.60 ($154.09). Approximately 27,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.60 ($150.68).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

