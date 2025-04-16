Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Harbour Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

