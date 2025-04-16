Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

Shares of HARL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

Featured Articles

