Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Harleysville Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

