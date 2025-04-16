HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after acquiring an additional 282,965 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

