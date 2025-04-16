Head-To-Head Comparison: Ealixir (EAXR) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A Ealixir Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ealixir alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A 92.00 Ealixir Competitors $399.59 million -$90.17 million 26.01

Ealixir’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ealixir. Ealixir is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ealixir has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir’s competitors have a beta of -10.49, meaning that their average stock price is 1,149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ealixir beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ealixir

(Get Free Report)

EALIXIR Inc. operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.