Head-To-Head Contrast: bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 1.96% 9.66% 2.37% Japan Tobacco 14.74% 11.11% 6.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for bpost NV/SA and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. bpost NV/SA pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Japan Tobacco pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. bpost NV/SA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Japan Tobacco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.07 $71.21 million ($1.10) -1.41 Japan Tobacco $20.83 billion 2.51 $3.06 billion $0.87 16.91

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats bpost NV/SA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

