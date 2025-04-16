Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $30,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,613.44. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at $465,997.17. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,588 shares of company stock worth $225,906. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

