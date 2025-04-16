Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

