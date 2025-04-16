Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €1.08 ($1.23) and last traded at €1.08 ($1.23). 330,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.05 ($1.19).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.12. The firm has a market cap of $342.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.03.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

