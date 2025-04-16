Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 1,061.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 2.6 %

Henderson Land Development stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

