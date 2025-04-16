Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 1,061.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Henderson Land Development Stock Down 2.6 %
Henderson Land Development stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.56.
About Henderson Land Development
