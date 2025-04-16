Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

