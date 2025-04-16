Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the March 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,151. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

