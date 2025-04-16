Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.