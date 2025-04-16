Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $101.25 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -101.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

