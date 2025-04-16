Howard Fu Sells 1,216 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $74,589.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,184 shares in the company, valued at $12,770,006.56. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,539.13.

On Friday, March 14th, Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $79,730.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Howard Fu sold 2,642 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $203,566.10.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $696,000.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 962,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,692,000 after buying an additional 838,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,627,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after purchasing an additional 322,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

