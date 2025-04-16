Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Up 1,130.8% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the March 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,400.0 days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.75.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
