Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Up 1,130.8% in March

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 1,130.8% from the March 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,400.0 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.75.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.