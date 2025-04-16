Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

HBANP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,208. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

