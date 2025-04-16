Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 207,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 380,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HYPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $1.10 to $1.29 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hyperfine from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HYPR

Hyperfine Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 57.54% and a negative net margin of 309.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyperfine by 18.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hyperfine by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.