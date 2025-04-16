IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IF Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.18%.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IROQ. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in IF Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 291,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IF Bancorp by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IF Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IF Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IF Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.