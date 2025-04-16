Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.47 and traded as low as $125.92. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $126.98, with a volume of 8,059,425 shares traded.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

