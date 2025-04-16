Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Infobird Price Performance

NASDAQ:IFBD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 26,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Infobird has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

