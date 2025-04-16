Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,361,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,821,427 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Informatica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Informatica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Informatica by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Informatica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,449,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,949,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Informatica by 126,639.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,889,000 after buying an additional 10,361,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,211,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,075,000 after buying an additional 1,168,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

