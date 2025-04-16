Insider Buying: Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Buys 64 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £323.20 ($427.74).
Gordon Joseph Neilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 63 shares of Personal Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £318.78 ($421.89).
Personal Assets Price Performance
Shares of LON:PNL remained flat at GBX 510 ($6.75) during midday trading on Wednesday. 705,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,524. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 479.50 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 518 ($6.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 500.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.