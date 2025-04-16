Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $15,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,972,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,678,097.68. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,164.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,156 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $126,560.72.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 549 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,424.12.

On Monday, March 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,437 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $96,068.66.

On Thursday, March 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,210 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,913.70.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $43,704.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,405.00.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GRX opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,905 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,148 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

