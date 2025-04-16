Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrea Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,021,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 2,438,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after purchasing an additional 879,059 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 132,093 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

