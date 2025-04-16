InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 4,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 34,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

InterCure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Get InterCure alerts:

Institutional Trading of InterCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.