Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 18,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 8,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
