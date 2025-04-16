Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 18,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 8,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF alerts:

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF ( BATS:SATO Free Report ) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.11% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.