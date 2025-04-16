Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Down 69.3% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 471,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 67,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 502,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 183,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
