Invesco Ltd. Buys 46,983 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $45,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 59.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Hexcel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $7,854,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.0 %

Hexcel stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.