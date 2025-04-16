Invesco Ltd. Has $47.39 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $47,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 110.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,884,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWR

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.