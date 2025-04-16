Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 218.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Onestream were worth $46,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onestream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onestream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onestream by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.84.

Insider Activity at Onestream

In other Onestream news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

