Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $44,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,749 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,459,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,847,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after buying an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. The trade was a 49.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $6,526,739.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,187.32. This trade represents a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

