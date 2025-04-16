Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $447.22 and last traded at $450.38. Approximately 10,761,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 36,609,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.99.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.02. The company has a market cap of $282.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
